Brett Newski’s ‘American Folk Armageddon’ Coming in May

Brett Newski found himself job-less, girl-less and band-less in 2011.

So he bought a one-way ticket to Bangkok.

He ended up spending two years in Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and the Phillipines, supporting himself composing music for Vietnamese tampon ads.

During this period he wrote almost 100 power-folk songs. One tenth of those are on American Folk Armageddon, which comes out May 13 on Good Land Records.

Helmed by Jonny Phillip, drummer for Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, Tommy Stinson and others, he handpicked Newski and ultimately began managing him.

Watch a video for the track “Dirt“:

Newski’s solid Midwestern roots anchor songs with super catchy melodies and melancholy lyrics with subtle wit.

Newski is touring Europe right now, and launches a US onslaught of dates in June 2014.

Tour Dates

April 26 Hamburg, Germany Filmraum

April 29 Berlin, Germany Intersoup

April 30 Dublin, Ireland Stags Head

May 2-3 Dundalk, Ireland Vantastival

May 7 Galway, Ireland Roisin Dubh

May 9 Dublin, Ireland Hendrons Collider

May 10 Dublin, Ireland Sweeney’s

May 11 Belfast, Ireland Menagerie

May 13 Leicester, UK The Soundhouse

May 15 Sheffield, UK The Bell Jar

May 16 Manchester, UK Bay Horse Pub

May 23 Chicago, IL Quenchers

May 24 Milwaukee, WI Hotel Foster

May 30 Neenah, WI Cranky Pats

May 31 Green Bay, WI Eagles Club

June 5 Madison, WI Memorial Union Terrace

June 12-15 Sturgeon Bay, WI Steelbridge Songfest