Brett Newski’s ‘American Folk Armageddon’ Coming in May

Brett Newski found himself job-less, girl-less and band-less in 2011.
So he bought a one-way ticket to Bangkok.
He ended up spending two years in Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and the Phillipines, supporting himself composing music for Vietnamese tampon ads.
During this period he wrote almost 100 power-folk songs. One tenth of those are on American Folk Armageddon, which comes out May 13 on Good Land Records.
Helmed by Jonny Phillip, drummer for Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, Tommy Stinson and others, he handpicked Newski and ultimately began managing him.
Newski’s solid Midwestern roots anchor songs with super catchy melodies and melancholy lyrics with subtle wit.
Newski is touring Europe right now, and launches a US onslaught of dates in June 2014.
