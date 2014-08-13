Chelsea Wolfe Releases "Lone" Video

Chelsea Wolfes collaborative film with Mark Pellington, Lone, is now available worldwide for purchase and streaming via iTunes, and she has released the video for the title track today.

The concept behind Lone was birthed out of a mutual desire between Wolfe and Pellington to expand upon the concept of a classic music video.

What began as an idea for a nine minute short film extended into what is now just under an hour-long piece, with Pellington fleshing out the concept surrounding Chelseas lyrics and music.

A nonlinear film, Lone takes its dialogue solely from lyrics off Pain is Beauty and explores many of the themes and ideas behind the record. Lone is currently available on USB for purchase and is now available digitally via iTunes.

Watch Lone Video (dir. Mark Pellington)

Chelsea Wolfe 2014 Tour Dates

Aug 13 - Brussels, Belgium @ Le Brass

Aug 14 - Luxembourg, LU @ Congés Annulés

Aug 16 - Manchester, UK @ ATP Presents at Gorilla *

Oct 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ Beach Goth Fest (The Observatory)

Nov 8 - Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest

* co-headline with Deafheaven

Find out more at http://www.chelseawolfe.net/