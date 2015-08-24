The Command Sisters' "Earthquake" — Exclusive Acoustic Video

Here’s a real treat from the amazingly talented Command Sisters.

Charlotte and Sarah crossed my path a couple of years ago after they won a contest with the John Lennon Songwriting folks.

Hailing from Canada, this pair of teenage performers have an innate gift and a kind demeanor that make for a refreshing combination of blow me away talent in a nice girl package. What’s not to like?

Today we’re sharing an exclusive video performance of their new song “Earthquake,” which they penned for an EDM act, Disco Fries, which is hitting the charts now!

As you’ll see, this song more than holds up in this acoustic form. As a matter of fact, it gave me chills in the studio!

Check it out here:

In 2014 Charlotte and Sarah were winners of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and asked to perform at NAMM in Los Angeles and at the She Rocks Awards (honouring women in music such as Sheila E and Janie Hendrix).

They were also seen at the Sundance Film Fest 2014 and featured in Guitar World's/Acoustic Nation's facebook and website. They were honoured to be chosen to perform for Jowi Taylor's 6String Nation. Summer festivals included Boots & Hearts, Cavendish and Blueberry, and performed at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October.

With chops and confidence that belie their years, the Command Sisters are ones to watch. Keep up with them at www.thecommandsisters.com