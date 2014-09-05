Conor Oberst Unveils Music Video for “Common Knowledge”

Conor Oberst has unveiled the third video from his critically acclaimed new album Upside Down Mountain.

We're excited to share “Common Knowledge," a companion piece to the album's first video, "Zigzagging Toward The Light."

The video's release comes just a few days before the acclaimed singer/songwriter embarks on the second leg of a coast to coast tour, beginning September 14th in Salt Lake City.

Conor has also announced plans to release two previously unheard songs, “Standing On The Outside” and “Sugar Street” - recorded during the Upside Down Mountain sessions - for this year's Black Friday Record Store Day on November 28th.

Upside Down Mountain, his debut album for Nonesuch Records, was released in May and has been hailed by critics as a creative triumph for the Bright Eyes frontman.

The fall tour, featuring special guest Jonathan Wilson, will make stops in Salt Lake City, Austin, Dallas, Seattle, Portland and more. Los Angeles fans can see him play a very special co-headline show with folk legend John Prine at the Greek Theater on October 5th. All dates below.

Tour Dates

Sept 14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre #

Sept 16 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater #

Sept 18 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

Sept 19 Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

Sept 20 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

Sept 21 Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center – Annette Strauss Artist Square #

Sept 23 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre #

Sept 24 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up #

Sept 25 Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre #

Sept 27 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

Sept 28 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

Sept 30 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market #

Oct 1 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

Oct 3 San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Oct 4 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

Oct 5 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre (Co-Headline w/ John Prine)

Oct 11 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

More at http://www.conoroberst.com/