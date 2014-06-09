Contest: Enter for Your Chance to Perform at the Nashville NAMM Show!

Announcing Songwriter Sessions: Live! Enter for your chance to not only perform your song on the Acoustic Nation stage, but to also have it critiqued and discussed by #1 hit songwriter and Songtown USA founder, Clay Mills and Acoustic Nation editor, Laura B. Whitmore.

That's right! We're taking submissions for five singer/songwriters who will have the opportunity to perform live in front of the exclusive NAMM crowd of industry luminaries on Saturday, July 19, 2014 at 12:00pm at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

But this isn't just about performance, it's about songwriting. And that's why multi-platinum songwriter Clay Mills and Acoustic Nation editor Laura B. Whitmore will also talk about why they selected the winning songs, tips on improving their composition and delivery.

They'll also take questions from the audience and the entire session will be taped live and shared on AcousticNation.com and GuitarWorld.com.

It's a chance for you to share your songs with a music industry crowd, and learn more about what makes great songs tick.

Three songs will be personally selected by Clay Mills and Laura B. Whitmore, and the other two will be voted on by fans and friends.

So submit your songs today! Submissions close June 13, 2014. Travel and lodging is the responsibility of the winner and is not provided. Winners will also receive a free pass for the 2014 Nashville NAMM show.

Find out more and enter here>>