Damien Rice’s Episode of ‘Live from the Artists Den’ Premieres

Starting Friday, February 20, 2015 (check local listings), beloved Irish singer-songwriter Damien Rice's Live from the Artists Den episode broadcasts nationwide on public television with a captivating performance at the Greenpoint Loft in Brooklyn, NY.

The long-running, critically acclaimed concert series creatively connects fans with a stunning roster of icons and emerging stars performing in unique and historic venues across the United States.

The new season also includes episodes from Zac Brown Band, Alabama Shakes, and Cage the Elephant.

For his episode, Damien Rice delivered an unforgettable performance at the Greenpoint Loft, concentrating largely on material from his acclaimed new album, My Favorite Faded Fantasy. While the concert-staged in an intimate, in-the-round setting on the top floor of a 19th century warehouse on the Brooklyn waterfront-was mostly played solo, Rice thrilled the fans with a full choir backing him on "Trusty and True."

This week, the Wall Street Journal released a world premiere exclusive of Rice's performance of "My Favourite Faded Fantasy" for the episode, calling it "a coup for the series.” Watch it here.

"What draws me to buildings like this and spaces like this is a sense of timelessness, all the life that went through and all the stories," Rice said in an interview that was filmed for the episode. "Things that are a little bit worn are really beautiful. I feel like I'm already in a piece of art. I'm inspired, whatever comes out of me, in a space like this."

Live from the Artists Den is funded in partnership with Barnes & Noble, Citi, and Samsung to create free secret shows throughout the year and bring Artists Den performances to millions of eager music fans around the world. To attend upcoming Artists Den episode tapings and learn more about the series, please visit www.artistsden.com.

Click here to check your local public television listings and find out when the episode airs.

To find out more, visit www.artistsden.com/season9.

Damien Rice North American Tour:

March

31 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April

1 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

4 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

7 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

8 Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music

10 Montreal, QUE - Olympia

11 Toronto, ONT - Massey Hall

13 Indianapolis, IN - Murat

14 Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

15 Minneapolis, MN - Northrop

17 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

20 Portland, OR - Keller

21 Seattle, WA - McCaw

23 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

24 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

For latest on Damien Rice, visit www.damienrice.com.