David Gray Adds Dates to U.S. Tour in Support of New Album 'Mutineers'

GRAMMY nominated artist David Gray will be kicking off his U.S tour this Friday, August 1, in Boston, MA at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion.

The outing marks his first full U.S. tour in 4 years.

Gray's U.S. tour has been extended through the fall with 17 new cities set to go on sale (see dates below).

Gray will appear on the Late Show with David Letterman on Thursday, July 31.

In addition to his appearance on the Letterman show, David’s performance in Nashville, TN on August 9th at The Historic Ryman Auditorium will be featured on the Live Nation Channel on Yahoo Screen. Get info here.

Tour Dates: (New Dates in bold)

*On sale August 1st

**On sale August 8th

***On sale August 9th

1-Aug Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

4-Aug New York, NY Theatre at Madison Square Garden

5-Aug Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre

7-Aug Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

8-Aug Charlotte, NC Uptown Amphitheatre at the Music Factory

9-Aug Nashville, TN The Historic Ryman Auditorium

11-Aug Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

12-Aug Atlanta, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

13-Aug Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

15-Aug Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

16-Aug Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

17-Aug Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook

18-Aug Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

20-Aug Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

21-Aug Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre*

22-Aug Boise, ID Idaho Botanical Garden

23-Aug Troutdale, OR Edgefield

25-Aug Redmond, WA Marymoor Park Concerts

26-Aug Vancouver, B.C. Queen Elizabeth Theatre

28-Aug Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre

29-Aug Reno, NV Silver Legacy Casino

30-Aug Las Vegas, NV The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

31-Aug San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

3-Sep Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

21-Sep Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre*

23-Sep Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre*

24-Sep Austin, TX ACL Live at Moody Theatre*

26-Sep New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre*

27-Sep Houston, TX Bayou Music Center*

29-Sep Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall***

30-Sep Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre*

4-Oct Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre*

5-Oct Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre*

7-Oct Toronto, ON Massey Hall*

9-Oct Louisville, KY Palace Theatre**

10-Oct Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center**

11-Oct Columbus, OH Palace Theatre**

12-Oct Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theatre*

14-Oct Minneapolis, MN Northrop at the University of Minnesota**

15-Oct Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre**

17-Oct St. Louis, MO Touhill Performing Arts Center**

Check out his video for "Gulls" from Mutineer

David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading music artists both at home and overseas. Gray’s commercial success is also backed up by a critical consensus and countless accolades.

His 2009 release Draw The Line was met with critical praise and garnered the artist a series of high profile television appearances, as well as two sold out tours of the US.

Gray's latest studio album, Mutineers is a fantastic collection of artfully composed and recorded songs. Be sure to check it out and find out more at www.davidgray.com