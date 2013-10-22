Dawes to Release 'Stripped Down at Grimey's' on November 29

Dawes is excited to announce the release of their special, upcoming live album titled Dawes: Stripped Down at Grimey's. Being released as a limited edition 12" on orange vinyl for Record Store Day's Black Friday on November 29, Dawes: Stripped Down at Grimey's will feature six live audio tracks taken from the band's in-store performance at the legendary record store in Nashville, TN, on March 20, 2013.

Prior to the band's 2013 summer tour that found them opening for Bob Dylan and performing a number of headline and festival dates, Dawes performed at a handful of independent record stores across the U.S. just ahead of the release of their critically acclaimed latest album, Stories Don't End, to show appreciation to supportive indie retail and the band's devoted fans.

"The tour reintroduced us to a certain breed of music fan and the people whose job it is to keep their worlds alive," frontman Taylor Goldsmith said. "This show is one of the performances from that tour: The gear is limited, the space is smaller than a normal venue, the material was virtually unknown at the time, but when you're playing for a group of record store regulars, you know that you're in good hands."

"This is a recording of the performance that turned me into a devoted Dawes fan," said Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis. "I had always admired their records for their immaculate construction; tasty yet restrained chops and literate songwriting. But hearing Dawes live for the first time put everything into perspective, convincing me this is one of the finest bands making music today. For what it's worth, I made a point to catch two more Dawes shows within four months of their Grimey's performance. That's how fans are made."

Dawes will be making appearances at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, October 26, and The Wiltern in their hometown of Los Angeles on Friday, December 13. Ticket information for the band's remaining 2013 shows can be found on their official website: http://www.dawestheband.com.

To make Stories Don't End, the four members of Dawes - Taylor Goldsmith (lead vocals, guitar), Wylie Gelber (bass), Tay Strathairn (keys, vocals), Griffin Goldsmith (drums, vocals) - traveled to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and worked with producer Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings of Leon, Norah Jones), resulting in their most diverse and accomplished record yet.

Dawes will be making the following appearances throughout the remainder of 2013:

OCTOBER

22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall (Jason Isbell supporting)

23 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room (Jason Isbell supporting)

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Grills & Guitars (Official Life is Beautiful Kick-Off Party)

26 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival

NOVEMBER

30 - Park City, UT - Eccles Center for the Performing Arts

DECEMBER

01 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory

08 - San Diego, CA - Escondido Center for the Arts (KPRI Holiday Soiree)

11 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre (Blake Mills supporting)

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre (Shovels and Rope supporting)

16 - Bloomington, IN - WTTS Toys for Tots Concert at The Bluebird

30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity (Field Report supporting)

31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Varsity (Field Report supporting)

Dawes: Stripped Down at Grimey's track listing:

01. From A Window Seat

02. Someone Will

03. Time Spent in Los Angeles

04. Most People

05. Something in Common

06. A Little Bit of Everything