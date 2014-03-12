Dean Markley Introduces XM Series Acoustic Pickup

Dean Markley has introduced its new XM acoustic pickup.

From the company:

Achieving true, transparent acoustic tones through amplification has always been a struggle.

Dean Markley’s new XM Series acoustic pickup is specifically designed to deliver true acoustic sound while eliminating the common problems of other amplifying techniques.

In addition to working with acoustic guitars, the XM series features a model that will work with other acoustic instruments such as fiddles, mandolins, banjos, bajo sextos, ukuleles, cello and viola. All three models are available now and are made in the U.S.

The XM (Xtra-fast Mounting) is a connection system using the popular Dean Markley ProMag Plus, ProMag Grand and Artist pickups. The XM series utilizes a 24-inch low noise cable hardwired directly to the pick and terminates at a female 1/4-inch jack. At the female 1/4-inch jack is a strap button mount that allows a musician to connect any instrument cable or wireless system. All XM units install in seconds to amplify any acoustic instrument into any amplifier, PA system or recording device. There is no drilling or modifications required so that the integrity of the instrument remains intact.

The Dean Marley Artist XM is a transducer pickup that mounts directly to the soundboard of the instrument without invasive adhesives or hardware. It is specifically designed to accommodate traditional acoustic instruments such as fiddles, mandolins, banjos, ukuleles, cellos or violas. It can also be used to amplify hollow body jazz guitars without sound holes or electronics.

Here's a photo of the Artist XM in action:

The Dean Markley ProMag Plus XM is the continuation on the original design introduced 25 years ago. The single coil pickup floats directly under the strings of an acoustic guitar or bajo sexto and is suspended in place by two foam inserts that gently caress each side of the sound hole.

Its unique design allows the pickup to capture both the sound of the vibrating string and the sound projecting from within the body of the instrument, transmitting the true, transparent acoustic tones. The suspension foam pieces also allow the user to adjust the proximity of the pickup to the strings to compensate for the actual tones created by the guitar.

Dean Markley’s ProMag Grand XM offers the same features of the ProMag Plus but houses a humbucker pickup for hum-free signal that is desired in studio recordings.

MSRP:

Artist XM – $79.95 USD

ProMag Plus XM – $109.95 USD

ProMag Grand XM – $129.95 USD

For more information, visit DeanMarkley.com.