Acoustic Nation Report: NAMM Show 2014 Day 3

NAMM Day 3 was incredibly busy.

I must admit, I might be dragging from some late night fun, but I tried to cover a lot of ground and check out a larger variety of acoustic gear be it guitars, ukes, accessories or other odds and ends.

No matter how much you see at NAMM there are always some delightful surprises just one more aisle up! Here are a few stand outs.

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com