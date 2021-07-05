Trending

Dean Markley launches Malina Moye signature guitar strings

The upside-down blues-rock dynamo has unveiled her own 9-42 string set

Malina Moye has teamed up with Dean Markley for her own set of signature electric guitar strings.

Moye, who plays left-handed and upside-down, has spec’d up the 9-42 set with Dean Markley’s cryogenically treated strings, with an 8% nickel-plated steel outer wrap on a tinned Mandolin wire hex core.

As per its Blue Steel offerings, the company is promising an enhanced tone and longer-lasting string as a result of the build.

“I love the strings and have been using them for years,” says Moye. “They retain tone, don't break, and just last. The top end is bendable and has great sustain, while the bottom packs a punch.”

Malina Moye’s signature strings are available now for $5.99 per set. Head over to Dean Markley for more info.

Earlier this year, Moye partnered with Bella Thorne for monster guitar/hip-hop crossover, Phantom, and hosted a video on the history of upside-down guitarists with Reverb.com, which you can view below.

