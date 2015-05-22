The Dustbowl Revival Shares "Never Had To Go" Featuring Dick Van Dyke — Video

Here’s a treat! It’s The Dustbowl Revival’s video for their new single “Never Had To Go,” featuring the man himself, Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene dancing up a storm.

The song is from their new album, With A Lampshade On, set to release on July 21 on Signature Sounds Recordings.

A downhome, handclapping good time, The Dustbowl Revival clearly shares their joy through their music. What a great band! Large and varied with spot-on musicianship, the band delivers this tongue-in-cheek charmer with enthusiasm.

The Dustbowl Revival is a Venice, California-based collective that merges old school bluegrass, gospel, pre-war blues and the hot swing of New Orleans to form a spicy roots cocktail.

Known for their roaring live sets, Dustbowl bravely brings together many styles of traditional American music. Some call it a string band-brass band mash up. Maybe it’s swing-grass or good old Americana, however you spin it, Dustbowl creates and curates infectious, joyous music - a youthful take on time-worn American traditions.

After winning Americana song of the year from the Independent Music Awards (Tom Waits judging), getting tapped to play top festivals like High Sierra, Floydfest, AmericanaFest and The Hudson River Revival and opening for bands like Lake Street Dive, Rebirth Brass Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Trombone Shorty, the band has become a barnstorming touring machine.

They will go international for the first time in 2015, joining The Winnipeg Folk Festival, Naked Song Fest (Netherlands) and Bergenfest (Norway) where they will team up with Tori Amos, First Aid Kit and Jackson Browne.

Founder Z. Lupetin came west from Chicago in 2007 and placed a humble Craigslist ad to get the circus started. The group has grown steadily from a humble string band playing up and down the west coast, into a traveling mini orchestra featuring instrumentation that often includes fiddle, mandolin, trombone, clarinet, trumpet, ukulele, drums, bass, harmonica and plenty of washboard and kazoo for good luck. They have settled into an eight piece touring group - rattling ceilings and sometimes bringing their grinning sound into the street.

They have recorded their first mostly LIVE album With A Lampshade On at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall and LA's famed Troubadour and will be releasing it in July through Signature Sounds Recordings.

Preorder and find out more at: http://www.dustbowlrevival.com/