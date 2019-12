Here AN editor Laura B. Whitmore sits down with New York City-based songwriter, Emilyn Brodsky.

A ukulele player who writes “simple songs about complicated feelings,” Brodsky’s latest LP, Emilyn Brodsky Eats Her Feelings, is out now.

Below she describes the meaning behind the album, its recording process, her experience of performing on HBO’s Girls and much more.

Stay tuned for more from Brodsky, including performances live from our studio. In the mean time, visit www.emilynbrodsky.net for more.