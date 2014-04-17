Exclusive Interview: Jonatha Brooke Talks About "My Mother Has Four Noses" and so Much More

I’ve been a fan of Jonatha Brooke’s for quite some time.

This singer songwriter seems to have a unique perspective and musical sensibility that I find so appealing.

So when she announced she would be doing her one-woman show, “My Mother Has Four Noses,” at NYC’s Duke Theatre, I was stoked.

Alas, living on the West Coast, I’ve had timing challenges. But I did get to chat with her recently about the show and so much more.

So check out our on camera interview below. And you’ve still got a few more days to catch “My Mother Has Four Noses” in NYC. Go here for tickets.

Plus, the soundtrack is just wonderful as well. You’ll want it!!

An interview with Jonatha Brooke, Part 1: “My Mother Has Four Noses”

Gear and writing.

We look back at her brilliant album The Works

Find out more: jonathabrooke.com