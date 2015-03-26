Exclusive Interview with The Command Sisters —Video

Edmonton, Canada’s The Command Sisters were gracious enough to swing by our studio for this exclusive interview.

Here AN editor Laura B. Whitmore discusses a variety topics with Sarah and Charlotte, including their songwriting style, guitar playing and much more.

Their stellar harmonies have landed them some pretty special gigs, including a trip all the way across the Pacific to China – an unforgettable experience they discuss here as well.

In 2014 Charlotte and Sarah were winners of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and asked to perform at NAMM in Los Angeles and at the She Rocks Awards (honoring women in music such as Sheila E and Janie Hendrix).

They were also seen at the Sundance Film Fest 2014 and were honored to be chosen to perform for Jowi Taylor's 6String Nation. Summer festivals included Boots & Hearts, Cavendish and Blueberry, and performed at the Shanghai International Arts Festival in October.

For the latest on The Command Sisters, visit www.thecommandsisters.com.