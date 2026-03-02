Zakk Wylde leads all-star Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the BRIT Awards – with the help of Robert Trujillo and Robbie Williams

Four Ozzy alumni, and a British pop hero, united for a white-hot performance of No More Tears

Over the weekend, the BRIT Awards became the latest institution to deliver a star-studded tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, with Zakk Wylde stealing the show with a massive guitar solo.

The Prince of Darkness’ passing, just weeks after his Back to the Beginning farewell show, shook the music world and there have been a raft of tributes in his wake.

Wylde, playing his offset, Bullseye-laden Wylde Audio Nomad electric guitar, was a real tour de force on the night, performing a 52-second solo. It starts slow, with wailing notes, as he strides confidently down the stage's runway. Then comes a blur of pentatonic licks as the stage is lit up with images of Ozzy.

But some credit must go to their surprise frontman, British pop heavyweight Robbie Williams, whose performance came after a surprise collaboration with Tony Iommi.

In related news, Wylde recently looked back on writing a tribute song to Ozzy on Black Label Society's new album.

