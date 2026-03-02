Zakk Wylde leads all-star Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the BRIT Awards – with the help of Robert Trujillo and Robbie Williams
Four Ozzy alumni, and a British pop hero, united for a white-hot performance of No More Tears
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Over the weekend, the BRIT Awards became the latest institution to deliver a star-studded tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, with Zakk Wylde stealing the show with a massive guitar solo.
The Prince of Darkness’ passing, just weeks after his Back to the Beginning farewell show, shook the music world and there have been a raft of tributes in his wake.
First, Nuno Bettencourt, Aerosmith, and Yungblud performed an Ozzy medley at the MTV VMAs. Then, Slash and Andrew Watt lead the charge at the Grammys. The hat trick was rounded out at the BRITS in Manchester, England, over the weekend.
There, Ozzy alumni Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo, Adam Wakeman, and Tommy Clufetos united for a slide guitar-propelled performance of No More Tears. Wylde became Ozzy’s third full-time guitarist after Randy Rhoads and Jake E. Lee in 1987, while Trujillo was part of Ozzy’s band for 2001’s Down to Earth.
Drummer Clufetos and keyboardist Wakeman (the son of Rick), meanwhile, were part of Ozzy’s latter-day live band. This is also the core of the band that helped induct Ozzy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in late 2024.
Wylde, playing his offset, Bullseye-laden Wylde Audio Nomad electric guitar, was a real tour de force on the night, performing a 52-second solo. It starts slow, with wailing notes, as he strides confidently down the stage's runway. Then comes a blur of pentatonic licks as the stage is lit up with images of Ozzy.
But some credit must go to their surprise frontman, British pop heavyweight Robbie Williams, whose performance came after a surprise collaboration with Tony Iommi.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
In related news, Wylde recently looked back on writing a tribute song to Ozzy on Black Label Society's new album.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.