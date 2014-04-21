Exclusive Performance: Jonatha Brooke Live in the Acoustic Nation Studio

While she was in our studio, singer/songwriter and playwright Jonatha Brooke delighted us with a couple of live acoustic performances.

Brooke's one-woman musical show, "My Mother Has Four Noses," is playing at the Duke Theater in NYC through the end of the month. Get tickets here.

Here we had the pleasure of having Brooke perform two songs from the show live. You can also find the play's soundtrack here. It's simply wonderful.

This one, called "The Wind" is about the realization that something was really wrong with her mother....

And here's "Scars"

There's still time to check out "My Mother Has Four Noses." Find out more at www.jonathabrooke.com