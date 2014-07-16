Exclusive Video Interview: Jason Mraz Talks New Album 'YES!' and More

We were lucky enough to have singer, songwriter, guitarist and social activist Jason Mraz drop by the Acoustic Nation studio for this exclusive interview.

Below, AN’s Jimmy Brown sits down with Mraz to discuss his brand new album YES! which just released July 15, plus gear, his charitable work through the Jason Mraz Foundation, and much more.

Since getting his start 15 years ago performing in coffeehouses in his adopted city of San Diego, Mraz has brought his positive message and soulful, folk-pop sound to rapt audiences around the world through his recordings, vibrant live performances, and philanthropic efforts.

With YES!, Mraz has released his first-ever acoustic album, which he wrote and recorded with his friends in the L.A.-based folk-rock band Raining Jane.

“The whole album is the product of yes,” says Mraz. “Whether it’s Raining Jane saying yes to our annual songwriting retreats, which led to this collection of songs, or my label giving us the green light to let them become my next album. If anyone on our journey had said no, we wouldn't be where we are. YES! really is the connector.”

Mraz just announced "The Five Boroughs Tour" which will kick off in September. The tour will see Mraz – accompanied by his YES! collaborators, Raining Jane – performing shows in Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, and Manhattan. Find out more at yesnyctour.com.

Learn all about the new album in our exclusive 3-part interview below, and keep up with Jason Mraz at jasonmraz.com.

Part 1: New Album, YES!

Part 2: Gear

Part 3: Tunings, Charitable Work and What's Next