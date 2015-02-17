Jimmy Vivino Joins 'The Boot Campaign'

Jimmy Vivino serves as the Music Director on the TBS late night show “Conan.”

Vivino has been a consistent element in O’Brien’s late night career, starting with the first episode of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in September 1993.

In June of 2008 Vivino moved from New York to Los Angeles and worked as Music Director/guitarist/arranger on “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” The Legally Prohibited from Being on Television Tour and currently leads Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Band on Conan.

Now donning combat boots for a cause, Vivino and many other celebrities are walking a mile in the shoes of the military to promote The Boot Campaign.

The Boot Campaign’s mission is to promote patriotism for America and our military community; raise awareness of the unique challenges service members face during and post-service; and provide assistance to military personnel, past and present, and their families.

Wearing combat boots with civilian clothes makes a statement. It starts a conversation, and now Vivino is joining it.

There are over 1.3 million Americans on activity duty in the U.S. Military. Show your support by putting on a pair yourself!

Check out Jimmy and all the cool photos at www.bootcampaign.com

You can pick up your pair of combat boots there, too!