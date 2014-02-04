John Butler Trio Releases 'Flesh & Blood' and Announces Tour Dates

The John Butler Trio, whose new album Flesh & Blood is released today, are currently on their North American tour which kicked off last night with a sold out crowd at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City – one of two sold out shows in New York.

The band performs at the Music Hall in Williamsburg tonight! Additional sold out shows include Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and San Francisco.

The band will be featured this Friday, February 7th, on the nationally syndicated WXPN/NPR radio program World Café.

The trio also announces three initial summer concert dates - Friday, June 6th at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO (w/ Frank Turner); Saturday, June 7th at the Crossroads Festival in Kansas City, MO (w/ Frank Turner) and Tuesday, June 17th at New York’s Central Park Summerstage.

List of all tour dates is below and more summer tour dates to be announced shortly.

Flesh & Blood is John Butler Trio's sixth studio album and the long-awaited follow up to the band’s internationally acclaimed 2010 release April Uprising.

The first single “Only One” is already Top 10 on the Triple A Indicator chart and the album is Top 15 on the Triple A Non-Commercial chart. Check it out:

February 2014 Tour Dates:

2/4 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg – SOLD OUT

2/6 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall – SOLD OUT

2/7 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre - SOLD OUT

2/8 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre – SOLD OUT

2/9 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

2/12 Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

2/14 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

2/15 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT

2/16 Vancouver, BC- Commodore Ballroom – SOLD OUT

2/18 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

2/20 San Francisco, CA – The Independent – SOLD OUT

2/21 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

2/23 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Initial Summer Tour Dates 2014

6/5Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

6/6Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

6/7Kansas City, MO – Crossroads

6/8Ozark, AR – Wakarusa Music Festival

6/17 New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage

Find out more at johnbutlertrio.com/