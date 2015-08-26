Kyle Park Shares "What Goes Around Comes Around" — Exclusive Acoustic Video

Here’s a cool acoustic foray from Kyle Park for his song, “What Goes Around Comes Around.”

I must say, this heartfelt rendition is pure magic. The tragic message sinks in with a quiet delivery. Sometimes all it takes is a baseball cap and an acoustic guitar to get the point across.

It’s a masterful performance! Love!

Park is set to release his fifth studio album, The Blue Roof Sessions on October 23 via Thirty Tigers. Drawing from a dynamic mix of styles and influences (George Strait, Chris LeDoux, Clint Black, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard), the invigorated Park has added a jolt of rock ‘n roll intensity to this LP. The result is a milestone in his catalog – guitar-heavy tracks with a tougher edge that display raw, heartfelt, mainstream country music.

About the album, Park shares, "My newest studio album 'The Blue Roof Sessions' has more guitar than ever before. Crazy good licks, bluesy riff rock, twin harmonies, lots of fun melodies, and more. It may be in the country genre, but this album rocks."Kyle Park is set to release his fifth studio album, ‘The Blue Roof Sessions’ on October 23 via Thirty Tigers. Drawing from a dynamic mix of styles and influences (George Strait, Chris LeDoux, Clint Black, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard), the invigorated Park has added a jolt of rock ‘n roll intensity to this LP. The result is a milestone in his catalog – guitar-heavy tracks with a tougher edge that display raw, heartfelt, mainstream country music.The Blue Roof Sessions was self-produced and features twelve blistery, country rock songs about love, life and all things in between. For this aptly titled album, Park decided to take an organic approach and opted to not record the basic tracks in a traditional studio. Instead, Park and his studio band hunkered down in a (blue-roofed) house along the shores of Lake Travis (outside of Austin, TX). “Recording in the house, the idea was to go for an open feeling, something really big, with the drums very prevalent in the mix,” he explains. “It wasn’t about making a rockin’ album as much as making an album where the music comes first.”Find out more at http://www.kylepark.com