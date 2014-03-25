Lesson: James Durbin Teaches Us to Play His New Single "Parachute"

There’s no better way to learn a song than straight from its source, so that’s why we’ve created Acoustic Nation’s Play It Now series!

This time, we have former American Idol contestant James Durbin on deck to teach us his latest single, “Parachute.”

Featured on his upcoming disc Celebrate, the record contains a sound that is far different from Durbin’s hard-rock roots.

“Parachute” exemplifies this new sound – razor sharp writing with positive lyrics that stay in your head. It’s also a great tune for beginning acoustic players.

Below, Durbin guides AN’s Laura B. Whitmore (and you) through the songs’ chord changes. After you learn the song back to front, here’s a challenge! Post a video of your performance on Facebook and tag Acoustic Nation in the post. We’d love to see what you come up with.

Learn “Parachute” below:

James Durbin’s new record releases April 8, and you can keep up with him at www.durbinrock.com