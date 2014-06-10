Lesson: LP Shows Us How to Play "Night Like This"

LP's new album Forever For Now is one of my favorites of 2014.

That's why I was thrilled to have the chance to sit down with this amazing songwriter, guitarist, ukulele player and vocalist to try a lesson on how to play her new single "Night Like This" on ukulele.

This soaring track is inspiring on the album, but it's equally fabulous on a solo ukulele.

The fingerings are quite simple. And as LP told me, she prefers ukulele when she writes for its simplicity, portability and all around good fun.

So grab your uke and give it a try!

Here are the chord fingerings:

Check out our instruction video:

Check out LP as she performs the song live backstage:

Find out more at iamlp.com