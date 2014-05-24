Lesson: Sunday Strum, Episode 10 –Rhythmic Displacement

Here in episode 10 of Sunday Strum, I introduce rhythmic displacement.

Rhythmic displacement is taking a rhythm or pattern and starting it on a different part of the measure.

In the example, I begin the original rhythm on beat 1. Then, by placing the first hit after the first 1/8 note (the AND of 1), I am able to create a completely different feel.

I start with an upstroke on the second example, but that’s just to keep my strumming intact. The rhythm is exactly the same.

This basic rhythm can be started anywhere in the measure and will yield a different result each time.

It can seem odd and difficult at first, since your ear and your hand are used to playing it one way.

However, once you start experimenting, you’ll be surprised at what you can come up with.

Figure 1:



Figure 2:



Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com