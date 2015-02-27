Lily Maase Performs “Reduction Sketch” Live Acoustic –Video

Lily Maase recently dropped by the Acoustic Nation studio to help us brush up on our picking and strumming skills.

And of course, we couldn’t let the Brooklyn-based guitarist leave without performing a song of her own.

Below, Maase plays us her original tune, “Reduction Sketch.”

“It’s the first thing I wrote when I moved to New York almost a decade ago,” she shares. The track demonstrates traditional picking, hybrid picking, and classical/fingerstyle picking and is in four(!) different time signatures!

For more on Lily Maase, visit www.lilymaase.com.