Celtic Tribute to Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” —Listen

We’ve heard plenty of covers of Metallica songs over the years.

But this might be a first.

Below, listen to “Nothing Else Matters,” performed by a group called the Boys of County Nashville.

The band pulls out all the stops in this Celtic tribute, with flute, fiddle, acoustic guitars and more.

According to AllMusic.com, the Boys of County Nashville released an album, The Celtic tribute to Metallica, in 2008.

“Nothing Else Matters” is featured on Metallica’s seminal self-titled record and was released in 1992 as the third single from the album.

In addition to this rendition from the Boys of County Nashville, the song has been covered a plethora of artists including 3 Doors Down, the Vienna Boys' Choir, Staind and Shakira.

Listen to it out below, and as always, let us know your thoughts on this page or on Facebook!

Find out more about the Boys of County Nashville at theboysofcountynashville.com.