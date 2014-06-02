LP Announces Tour Dates with Phillip Phillips and O.A.R.

LP has announced that she will hit the road for a summer tour with Phillip Phillips and O.A.R. beginning June 12.

The LA-based singer and songwriter is touring in support of her debut album, Forever For Now, to be released by Warner Bros. Records on June 3.

On hearing the music from the album, a friend of LP's — also a singer-songwriter — sent her a note summarizing her reaction.

“She said, ‘This record is triumphant,’” LP says.

“Then she wrote, again, in all capitals, ‘TRIUMPHANT!’ "I was really touched to hear it described that way. Sometimes you get worried when you have an album that's finished and you're showing it to your friends to see what they're first reaction is, especially a songwriter friend,” she says with a laugh.

In a way, she agrees. “Every song goes for it for sure. I guess that’s just kind of my style.”

The album's first single "Night Like This" can be heard here.

View the album trailer below:

Tour dates:

6/3 Los Angeles, CA Sayers Club (Record Release Headline Show)

6/05 Baltimore, MD WTMD First Thursday's Concert Series

6/06 New York, NY WFUV NYC Marquee Member Event @ Rockwood

6/08 Nashville, TN WRLT / Lightning 100 Nashville Sunday Night Live

@ 3rd & Lindsley

All dates below with Phillip Phillips and O.A.R. are below:

6/12 St. Louis, MO Fox Theater

6/13 Kansas City, MO Crossroads

6/14 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/15 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove

6/17 Columbus, OH LC Pavilion

6/18 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

6/20 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/21 Chicago, IL First Merit Pavilion @ Northerly Island

6/22 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

6/23 Grand Rapids, MI Frederik Meijer Gardens

6/27 Indianapolis, IN The Lawn at White River (No PP)

6/28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

