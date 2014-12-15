The Martin Tuner is a free app from Martin Guitar for iPad, iPhone, and Android devices.

The app is an interactive tool perfect for guitar players of every skill.

It includes a fully chromatic tuner and ear trainer to help you dial in your guitar whether you are a beginner or a pro.

You will also have access to a number of “Dave Doll’s Pro Tips” episodes to learn everything from properly restringing your guitar to using a capo.

Thinking of creating a Martin custom guitar? The Martin Custom Shop Builder is also available through the app.

Download the Martin Tuner here.