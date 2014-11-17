The Dreadnought Story

Among the great variety of instruments that Martin Guitar makes, it’s safe to say none has enjoyed more popularity than the Dreadnought or D-size guitar.

Currently regarded as the standard acoustic guitar, the Dreadnought once was viewed in less favorable light, primarily because it was so large in comparison to other guitars of the day.

However, when the Dreadnought made its way into the hands of country music performers, it found an appreciative audience - it was the perfect item for backing up vocals, fiddles, and banjos in lieu of a bass instrument.

Today the Dreadnought is ubiquitous and found in every style of acoustic music.

