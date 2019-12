Did you know: every Martin Guitar is strung with SP Lifespans?

Our SP Lifespan strings are treated for superior performance and extra long life.

The treatment on SP Lifespan Strings is so thin; you won’t even know it’s there!

Whether on the stage or in the studio, these are the strings you’ve been searching for.

Martin SP Lifespans are the string of choice for artists such as Seth Avett, Chuck Ragan, and Gabrielle Aplin.

Learn more about SP Lifespans here.