Available in print and digital editions, MARTIN™ — The Journal of Acoustic Guitars is published by C.F. Martin & Co. every January.

MARTIN™ — The Journal of Acoustic Guitars is written for acoustic guitar enthusiasts, players, dealers, owners and potential buyers.

It includes new-product announcements, special-edition instruments, developments in string making, company news, technical information and more.

Click here to download your copy.

Find out more at martinguitar.com.