Martin’s VP of Brand Marketing To Be Honored at She Rocks Awards

Martin Guitar’s Vice President of Brand Marketing, Amani Duncan, will be honored at the third annual She Rocks Awards.

The awards will take place on January 23, 2015 during the NAMM Show.

The She Rocks Awards pay tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry. It has been a highlighted event at the last three NAMM Shows.

Amani is a seventeen-year music industry veteran who has experience in everything from artist relations to visual marketing, campaign creation, and so much more. She currently serves as a Board Director for the ADC Global.

