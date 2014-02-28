Video: The 2014 Martin Custom Shop Models

In the new video below, Martin's Senior Artist Relations Manager, Chris Thomas, unveils two new beautifully crafted Custom Shop models — the Eric Clapton OM-ECHF Navy Blues Model and the CS-00S-14.
Both guitars were debuted at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show.
The Eric Clapton OM-ECHF Navy Blues is the third in a series of collaborations between Martin, Clapton, and Clapton's multi-talented friend/associate in Japan, Hiroshi Fujiwara.
The CS-00S-14 is a premium Style 42 12-fret slotted-head fingerstyle model crafted with rare Honduran rosewood back and sides.
