Video: The 2014 Martin Custom Shop Models

In the new video below, Martin's Senior Artist Relations Manager, Chris Thomas, unveils two new beautifully crafted Custom Shop models — the Eric Clapton OM-ECHF Navy Blues Model and the CS-00S-14.

Both guitars were debuted at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show.

The Eric Clapton OM-ECHF Navy Blues is the third in a series of collaborations between Martin, Clapton, and Clapton's multi-talented friend/associate in Japan, Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The CS-00S-14 is a premium Style 42 12-fret slotted-head fingerstyle model crafted with rare Honduran rosewood back and sides.

Find out more at martinguitar.com.