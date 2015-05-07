Moonsville Collective Announces New Album and Tour Dates

Orange County/Los Angeles-based Americana string band Moonsville Collective, known for its traditional mix of old time, folk, country, bluegrass, and rhythm and blues, has announced tour dates this summer (see full tour schedule below).

The band will also be releasing a new album in 2015, with a street date to be announced soon. They recorded the forthcoming self-produced album at Ear Witness Studios in Whittier, CA, with Sam Knaak as engineer.

Already, the band has been playing a number of the songs on the album live, with fan favorites “Blue Money Grove,” “End of the Line,” and “Rollin’ in Paradise” slated to be on the record.

“We’ve gotten into a deeper, more personal songwriting side of things on the new album,” double bass player Seth Richardson says. “The lyrics reflect a much more personal approach than any of our past songs have had.” As with any collective, the line-up sometimes shifts, but Richardson says the core band—including himself, Ryan Welch, Corey Adams (vocals/tenor banjo/guitar), Drew Martin (percussion), Matthew McQueen (mandolin), "Dobro Dan" Richardson (slide/resonator/dobro), and Sean Kibler (fiddle)—is the lineup that worked on the forthcoming album in the studio.

Watch Moonsville Collective perform live:

MOONSVILLE COLLECTIVE TOUR SCHEDULE:

6/6 – Pioneertown, CA / Pappy & Harriet’s

6/7 – Phoenix, AZ / Lost Leaf (w/ The Blood Feud Family Singers, Daryl Scherrer)

6/11 – Franklin, TN / Kimbros Pickin’ Parlor

6/12 – Knoxville, TN / Blue Plate Special & Jig and Reel

6/13 – Nashville, TN / Musician’s Corner

6/14 – Nashville, TN / The Sutler

Find out more at moonsvillecollective.com.