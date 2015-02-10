NAMM 2015: D’Angelico’s New Line of Acoustic Guitars –VIDEO

Earlier this year, New York City-based D’Angelico Guitars announced they would introduce their first-ever acoustic line at the 2015 NAMM Show.

While in Anaheim, we dropped by their booth to get the low down on these new offerings.

In the clip below, D’Angelico’s David Seal introduces the beautiful new line, which cover a wide range of shapes and sizes – all featuring the iconic D’Angelico’s headstock.

With the Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp and pickup system, bone nut and saddle, premium tonewood options and more, D’Angelico doesn’t hold back on high-level features.

Check them out below, and find out more at dangelicoguitars.com.