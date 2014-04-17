Omnivore Recordings Readies ‘Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction’ Soundtrack

No doubt, you’ve seen Harry Dean Stanton in at least one of his 250 films.

But have you heard him sing?

The many facets of Harry Dean Stanton are explored in Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction, a documentary directed by Sophie Huber that has been screened at more than 50 festivals, both internationally and in the US.

It documents the iconic actor in his intimate moments and features film clips, as well as Stanton performing his own heartbreaking renditions of country and folk songs.

The film explores Stanton’s enigmatic outlook on his life, his unexploited talents as a musician, and includes scenes with David Lynch, Wim Wenders, Sam Shepard, Deborah Harry, Kris Kristofferson, and others.

On June 3, Omnivore Recordings will release this intimate soundtrack recording (recorded in Harry Dean’s living room) on CD, digital and LP (first pressing on limited-edition orange vinyl) to bring Stanton’s musical talents to light. Stanton is accompanied by Jamie James on all tracks, and Don Was on select tracks.

Watch a trailer for the film’s soundtrack below:

The release contains both tracks from Omnivore’s Record Store Day 7” picture disc: a cover of the 1983 George Jones hit “Tennessee Whiskey” and a new version of “Canción Mixteca,” the Mexican folk song Stanton originally recorded with Ry Cooder for Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas (winner of the Palme d’Or at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival).

Other classic covers in the set are “Blue Bayou,” “Danny Boy,” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” written by Stanton friend (and contributor to the film) Kris Kristofferson.

Harry Dean Stanton: Partly Fiction will appeal to fans of Stanton, as well as fans of American film and music. It’s a representative portrait of one of the great character actors, a familiar face and a distinctive voice.

According to director Huber, “Harry Dean Stanton and I met in the ’90s and we have been friends ever since. Years before I came up with the idea to make this portrait, I started recording songs with Harry Dean. There were hardly any recordings ever made with him, even though he had been invited by renowned musicians to record in their studios. I went up to his house with a microphone and a laptop and started recording songs with him there, where he felt most comfortable.”

The film, released theatrically late last year, will be released on iTunes in the U.S. in early May and on DVD (simultaneously with the soundtrack) on June 3.

Learn more here.