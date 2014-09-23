Orianthi and Richie Sambora “Livin’ on a Prayer” Acoustic –– Video Finds

Here’s the duo of Orianthi and Richie Sambora performing an acoustic rendition of the Bon Jovi classic, “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

The acoustic guitars give the song a laid back vibe, while Orianthi and Sambora trade lead vocals.

The two also deliver some fine acoustic lead work.

“Livin’ on a Prayer” was the second single from Bon Jovi’s 1986 album, Slippery When Wet. The single became the band’s second consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit.

Having toured together this summer, Sambora and Orianthi are reportedly working on a collaborative album.

