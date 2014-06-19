Performers for Songwriter Sessions: Live at Nashville NAMM Announced!

I’m very excited to share our Songwriter Sessions: Live submission winners!

Each one of these performers will share their submitted song at an event taking place at the NAMM show in Nashville, TN on the Acoustic Nation Stage.

Join us at 12:00pm on Saturday, July 19 at the Music City Center in Nashville. This event is open to the public and you can get tickets to enter the NAMM trade show as well as part of music industry day. Check out ticket details here.

As each performer plays their song, hit songwriter Clay Mills of SongTown and I will be on hand to talk about what we liked about this song, make suggestions and take questions.

So check out our gallery of performers and come on out for a great live workshop and show! Of course, we be videoing for all you folks who can’t make it to Nashville, so check back later in July!

Kendra Bragg (Winston-Salem, NC) – “Home”

Kendra Bragg is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a recent graduate of Gardner-Webb University. She has been involved with the music scene throughout her home state since 2010, including work for Echo Mountain Recording, Sedgwick Studio, SoundLizzard Productions, and a host of local and nationally-known musicians. More at a https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kendra-Bragg/143235312396310



Sam Hatmaker (Nashville, TN) – “The Two of Us”

Sam Hatmaker, a country singer/songwriter who will turn 16 on July 1, has currently written over 300 songs. Her many performance credits include the Bluebird Cafe, Loretta Lynn's Ranch, Dollywood, The Fillin' Station, and a Travis Tritt concert, as well as opening for Mindy Smith. A review from The Square Room sums up her performance style: "The stage was owned, however, by a fifteen-year-old with stage presence to burn and a powerful voice that should belong to a whisky-soaked thirty-year-old. Sam Hatmaker's original songs are very good and really do seem to come from a much older place than one might expect from someone so young.” More at http://www.reverbnation.com/samhatmaker



Jenna Paone (Boston, MA) – “So Long”

Jenna Paone is a songwriter, pianist, vocalist, recording artist, and performer from Boston, Ma. She is the front-woman, keyboardist, and singer for pop-rock band City of Squares (www.cityofsquares.com) and is about to release her first full length solo album. The upcoming album is in its final stages of recording and features a very personal collection of fifteen songs written in Paone’s sophisticated yet accessible style that blends folk rock, pop, soul, and blues. Her lyrical complexity, coupled with can’t-get-‘em-out-of-your-head melodies and a unique storytelling ability, have earned her comparisons to fellow female powerhouses such as Adele, Sara Barielles, and Fiona Apple. More at http://www.jennapaone.com



Dani Poppitt (Orange County, CA) – “Collide”

Dani Poppitt is a 20-year-old musician/singer/songwriter from Orange County, California. She recently won a songwriting contest for the “Manson Girls” movie. Out of 3000 song submissions, The Doobie Brothers, who are producing the soundtrack, chose two of her songs not knowing it was the same artist! Find out more at http://www.reverbnation.com/danipoppitt



Chris Rogers (Nashville, TN) – “Sideshow”

Chris Rogers is the genuine article. He grew up listening to country music and feels it in his soul.

Chris was employed by Norfolk Southern Railroad in Georgia, but left that job to fulfill a dream in Nashville that came to light when his father passed away. Chris’ numerous versions of today’s popular hits on YouTube have amassed more than 736,229 views. He has also signed on with FarmBoy Entertainment who will assist in the development and management of his career. See more at: http://www.chrisrogersmusic.com

