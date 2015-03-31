Platinum Rush Video Blog #16 — Alex Kline

Now THIS is a modern woman!

Alex Kline's relaxed and affable manor gives no indication of the sheer force of hard work she's done and talent she embodies.

Realizing there's more to a career in music than dreaming and scheming, Kline decided to become a one-stop shop for anyone in need of high quality playing, writing or production.

After a stint as a touring road warrior, Alex landed in a sleepy Nashville neighborhood and hit the ground strumming.

Hear more at http://soundcloud.com/alex-kline-1

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.