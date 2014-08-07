The Recording King USA Custom Banjo Shop Creates One-of-a-Kind Art Pieces

Recording King's USA Custom Shop produces exquisitely crafted collectors' banjos handmade in the USA.

The Custom Shop combines all the essential elements of classic Pre-War style banjos into one-of-a-kind instruments.

Recording King's custom production is led by Greg Rich, who built his reputation designing some of the world's most unique deco-style banjos from the late '80s through the early '90s.

The Custom Shop builds individual handcrafted works of art that stay true to classic Pre-War style and sound, but have a look and presence all their own.

The shop has recently completed work on the Custom Shop M5 Deluxe and the Custom Shop Deluxe 6.

The M5 Deluxe takes the banjo's rugged, utilitarian nature, and elevates it to a museum piece. Designer Greg Rich hand-engraved the elaborate floral patterns on each individual piece of "old gold" hardware. With a hand-selected flamed maple resonator and one-piece figured maple neck, the M5 has the brightness and punch players want from a professional-level banjo. The thin, hand-rubbed nitrocellulose lacquer finish allows the M5 to display a full tonal range across all registers. The M5 is finished with a classic two-hump tailpiece and ivoroid tuner buttons for vintage style and high-performance.

The Deluxe 6 was built for players who can appreciate an instrument that steps outside the norm. Building on the successful 6-string banjo design of the RK-G25, they've decked out the Deluxe 6 with top shelf components and unique finishing. The handmade red, white and blue glitter checkerboard binding on the neck and resonator illustrate the numerous hours of craftsmanship put into this banjo, and the Greg Rich-designed Bella Voce inlay and gloss pearl white nitrocellulose lacquer finish elevate it to the custom banjo pantheon. Classic nickel-plated hardware and TonePros 3-on-a-rail tuners deliver professional performance in an instrument that looks like a work of art but plays with solid, dependable comfort.

Recording King's USA Custom Shop is turning out instruments at the top tier of banjo design and construction.

See the current custom shop pieces at:

