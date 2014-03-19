Review: Cordoba 12 Natural Nylon String Guitar

If you’re a steel string acoustic player looking to crossover into the world of nylon string guitars, then the Cordoba 12 Natural is for you.

The 12 Natural belongs to Cordoba’s Fusion series, a line of high quality crossover or hybrid style nylon string guitars that are designed to play and feel like steel string acoustics.

Built with a solid Canadian cedar top, mahogany back and sides plus a rosewood fingerboard and bridge, the 12 Natural features a hand inlaid rosette using maple and rosewood rings, with 3 ply maple and ebony top purfling for a sleek aesthetic.

With a nut width of 48mm (1 7/8”), the neck of the 12 Natural is carved thinner than traditional classical guitars, allowing the player to easily get around the fretboard. And since the neck meets the body at the twelfth fret (hence 12 Natural), the guitar is very comfortable, and quite portable too.

The guitar’s slimmer dimensions combined with a radiused fingerboard give the 12 Natural the feel and playability that most steel string and electric guitar players are used to.

Tonally, the guitar has all the warmth, body, and resonance that traditional nylon string guitars are known for. And for nylon string purists, the 12 Natural is built using traditional Spanish guitar methods like domed soundboards and fan bracing patterns.

Complete with Fishman Presys electronics, built in tuner and a deluxe Cordoba gig bag, the Natural 12 is ready to gig.

Below, watch Paul Riario give the Cordoba 12 Natural a spin:

Find out more at cordobaguitars.com.