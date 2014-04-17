San Francisco’s Outside Lands Announces 2014 Single-Day Lineup

Outside Lands has announced the 2014 single-day lineup. Single-day tickets will go on sale this Thursday at 10am PST via sfoutsidelands.com. This announcement comes on the heels of the festival's three-day general admission tickets selling out in a record 24 hours. After three consecutive sold-out years will once again take place in San Francisco's historic Golden Gate Park, August 8 - 10, 2014. View the single-day Outside Lands 2014 lineup below. Watch Paul McCartney perform an acoustic rendition of “Yesterday” from last year’s festival, along with the Kronos Quartet: FRIDAY Kanye West Arctic Monkeys Disclosure Tegan & Sara Tedeschi Trucks Band Chromeo Kacey Musgraves Grouplove Nicki Bluhm and The Gramblers Phosphorescent Run the Jewels (El-P & Killer Mike) Holy Ghost! Warpaint Typhoon Greensky Bluegrass Bleachers The Soul Rebels Bear Hands Mikal Cronin Nahko and Medicine for the People Aer Night Terrors of 1927 RayLand Baxter SATURDAY Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Death Cab For Cutie Atmosphere Duck Sauce Haim Capital Cities Local Natives John Butler Trio Tycho The Kooks SBTRKT Deer Tick Dum Dum Girls Christopher Owens Big Freedia Jagwar Ma Woods Valerie June Finish Ticket The Districts Trails and Ways Nocona SUNDAY The Killers Tiësto The Flaming Lips Ray LaMontagne Spoon Cut Copy Ben Howard Lykke Li Chvrches Paolo Nutini Boys Noize Jenny Lewis Flume Lucius Gold Panda Vance Joy Gardens & Villa Watsky Givers Imelda May The Brothers Comatose Courtney Barnett Jonathan Wilson Tumbleweed Wanderers Learn more at sfoutsidelands.com.