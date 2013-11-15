The Scorpions To Release Unplugged Special

The track listing for legendary international hard rockers the Scorpions' new offering MTV UNPLUGGED has just been revealed. Please see below for the complete list of songs on the CD and DVD.
Due out in North America on January 21st, 2014, material from MTV UNPLUGGED is taken from the Scorpions' first-ever "MTV Unplugged" show and features new acoustic versions of best-loved classic hits, as well as five brand new songs. MTV UNPLUGGED will be available in North America as a deluxe CD + DVD package and as a Blu-Ray. MTV UNPLUGGED is being released in 50 countries, a testament to the German band's iconic status worldwide.
Recorded and filmed just a few months ago on September 11th and September 12th of this year, the Scorpions' MTV UNPLUGGED was culled from two dynamic acoustic sets at the Lycabettus Theatre in Athens, Greece. The spectacular open-air theatre, situated 300 meters above the city, was an impressive backdrop for the first-ever open-air show in the history of "MTV Unplugged" (the theatre also shares a birth year with the Scorpions themselves, having been built in 1965, the same year the Scorpions formed).
In other news, the Scorpions are still in the midst of their epic Farewell World Tour; the tour has been going on for more than three years now. To the delight of their fans there is no end in sight, as to date the band has only played 23 out of the 38 countries planned on the itinerary.
The Scorpions is Klaus Meine (vocals/guitar), Rudolf Schenker (guitars/vocals), Matthias Jabs (guitars), Pawel Maciwoda (bass) and James Kottak (drums); additional musical support on MTV UNPLUGGED includes contributions from Swedish musicians and producers Mikael Nord Andersson (guitars, mandolin, lap steel, vocals) and Martin Hansen (guitars, harmonica, vocals). The duo is also responsible for the arrangements on MTV UNPLUGGED.
The Scorpions have sold upwards of 75 million records worldwide and played more than 5,000 concerts in 80+ countries globally. Formed in Germany in 1965, the band has come to be known for their colossal radio and MTV hits "Rock You Like A Hurricane," "No One Like You" and "Wind Of Change," as well as their status as international rock ambassadors.
To date, the Scorpions have released 18 studio albums and 5 live records.
Scorpions MTV UNPLUGGED track listing:
- CD:
- 1. Sting In The Tail
- 2. Can't Live Without You
- 3. The Best Is Yet To Come
- 4. Dancing With The Moonlight - new song
- 5. Delicate Dance - new song
- 6. Love Is The Answer - new song
- 7. Follow Your Heart - new song
- 8. Send Me An Angel
- 9. Where The River Flows
- 10. Rock You Like A Hurricane
- 11. Blackout
- 12. Still Loving You
- 13. Big City Nights
- 14. Wind Of Change
- 15. No One Like You
DVD:
1. Sting In The Tail
2. Can't Live Without You
3. Pictured Life
4. Speedy's Coming
5. Born To Touch Your Feelings
6. The Best Is Yet To Come
7. Dancing With The Moonlight - new song
8. In Trance
9. When You Came Into My Life
10. Delicate Dance - new song
11. Love Is The Answer - new song
12. Follow Your Heart - new song
13. Send Me An Angel
14. Where The River Flows
15. Passion Rules The Game
16. Rock You Like A Hurricane
17. Hit Between The Eyes
18. Drum-Athenica
19. Rock N' Roll Band - new song
20. Blackout
21. Still Loving You
22. Big City Nights
23. Wind Of Change
24. No One Like You
25. When The Smoke Is Going Down
For more info, visit http://www.the-scorpions.com