The Scorpions To Release Unplugged Special

The track listing for legendary international hard rockers the Scorpions' new offering MTV UNPLUGGED has just been revealed. Please see below for the complete list of songs on the CD and DVD.

Due out in North America on January 21st, 2014, material from MTV UNPLUGGED is taken from the Scorpions' first-ever "MTV Unplugged" show and features new acoustic versions of best-loved classic hits, as well as five brand new songs. MTV UNPLUGGED will be available in North America as a deluxe CD + DVD package and as a Blu-Ray. MTV UNPLUGGED is being released in 50 countries, a testament to the German band's iconic status worldwide.

Recorded and filmed just a few months ago on September 11th and September 12th of this year, the Scorpions' MTV UNPLUGGED was culled from two dynamic acoustic sets at the Lycabettus Theatre in Athens, Greece. The spectacular open-air theatre, situated 300 meters above the city, was an impressive backdrop for the first-ever open-air show in the history of "MTV Unplugged" (the theatre also shares a birth year with the Scorpions themselves, having been built in 1965, the same year the Scorpions formed).

In other news, the Scorpions are still in the midst of their epic Farewell World Tour; the tour has been going on for more than three years now. To the delight of their fans there is no end in sight, as to date the band has only played 23 out of the 38 countries planned on the itinerary.

The Scorpions is Klaus Meine (vocals/guitar), Rudolf Schenker (guitars/vocals), Matthias Jabs (guitars), Pawel Maciwoda (bass) and James Kottak (drums); additional musical support on MTV UNPLUGGED includes contributions from Swedish musicians and producers Mikael Nord Andersson (guitars, mandolin, lap steel, vocals) and Martin Hansen (guitars, harmonica, vocals). The duo is also responsible for the arrangements on MTV UNPLUGGED.

The Scorpions have sold upwards of 75 million records worldwide and played more than 5,000 concerts in 80+ countries globally. Formed in Germany in 1965, the band has come to be known for their colossal radio and MTV hits "Rock You Like A Hurricane," "No One Like You" and "Wind Of Change," as well as their status as international rock ambassadors.

To date, the Scorpions have released 18 studio albums and 5 live records.

Scorpions MTV UNPLUGGED track listing:

CD:

1. Sting In The Tail

2. Can't Live Without You

3. The Best Is Yet To Come

4. Dancing With The Moonlight - new song

5. Delicate Dance - new song

6. Love Is The Answer - new song

7. Follow Your Heart - new song

8. Send Me An Angel

9. Where The River Flows

10. Rock You Like A Hurricane

11. Blackout

12. Still Loving You

13. Big City Nights

14. Wind Of Change

15. No One Like You

DVD:

1. Sting In The Tail

2. Can't Live Without You

3. Pictured Life

4. Speedy's Coming

5. Born To Touch Your Feelings

6. The Best Is Yet To Come

7. Dancing With The Moonlight - new song

8. In Trance

9. When You Came Into My Life

10. Delicate Dance - new song

11. Love Is The Answer - new song

12. Follow Your Heart - new song

13. Send Me An Angel

14. Where The River Flows

15. Passion Rules The Game

16. Rock You Like A Hurricane

17. Hit Between The Eyes

18. Drum-Athenica

19. Rock N' Roll Band - new song

20. Blackout

21. Still Loving You

22. Big City Nights

23. Wind Of Change

24. No One Like You

25. When The Smoke Is Going Down

