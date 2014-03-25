Sevendust Announces Second Leg of Acoustic Tour

Sevendust has announced the second leg of their “An Evening With Sevendust” acoustic U.S. tour, which kicks off April 1.
View a complete list of tour dates below.
The band is hitting the road to promote their new acoustic album, Time Travelers and Bonfires, which will be released April 15 on 7Bros. Records, in conjunction with ADA Label Services.
For Time Travelers and Bonfires, the Atlanta band--Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Morgan Rose (drums/vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar/vocals), John Connolly (guitar/vocals) and Vince Hornsby (bass/vocals)—took suggestions from fans about which Sevendust classics they should re-record acoustically.
The final choices that made the cut are: “Black,” “Gone,” “Denial,” “Karma,” “Trust,” and “Crucified.”
“Black” is the album’s first single and currently available on iTunes. Pre-orders are also available on iTunes and Amazon.
On Friday, November 22, 2013, Sevendust partnered with PledgeMusic for a direct-to-fan campaign to help fund the creation of Time Travelers and Bonfires and was set to last a 130 days. Thanks to their loyal fanbase, the band reached their goal during the campaign's very first weekend.
Sevendust will guest on the nationally syndicated radio show, "Rockline," with host Bob Coburn on Monday, April 14 at 8:30pm PT/11:30pm ET. Fans are encouraged to speak with the band that night by calling 1-800-344-ROCK (7625). For a list of stations and for information regarding how fans can hear the broadcast streaming live, go to www.RocklineRadio.com. The show will be streamed on the Rockline website for two weeks beginning the evening after the broadcast.
Check out Sevendust at any of the following stops:
- Tue 4/1 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
- Wed 4/2 Destin, FL - Club LA
- Fri 4/4 Houston, TX - Scout Bar
- Sat 4/5 Dallas, TX - Trees
- Sun 4/6 Austin, TX - Emo's
- Tue 4/8 Tempe, AZ - Marquee
- Thu 4/10 El Cajon, CA -Sycuan Casino
- Fri 4/11 Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues
- Sat 4/12 Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at Hard Rock
- Sun 4/13 Reno, NV - Knitting Factory
- Wed 4/16 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
- Fri 4/18 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
- Sat 4/19 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
- Sun 4/20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
- Mon 4/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
- Tue 4/22 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
- Thu 4/24 Kansas City, MO - The Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
- Fri 4/25 Joliet, IL - Mojoes
- Sat 4/26 Madison, WI - Orpheum
- Mon 4/28 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Tue 4/29 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
- Wed 4/30 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
- Fri 5/2 Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage
- Sat 5/3 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
- Sun 5/4 New York, NY - Highline Ballroom
- Tue 5/6 Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre
- Thu 5/8 Patchogue, NY - Emporium
- Fri 5/9 Portland, ME - Asylum
- Sat 5/10 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
- Tue 5/27 St. Louis, MO - Pop's
- Thu 5/29 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino (with Staind, NOT ACOUSTIC)
- Fri 5/30 South Bend, IN - Club Fever
- Sat 5/31 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
- Sun 6/1 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
- Tue 6/3 Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
- Wed 6/4 Boston, MA - Paradise
- Fri 6/6 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
- Sat 6/7 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman tehatre
- Sun 6/8 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (LOW DOUGH)
- Wed 6/11 Green Bay, WI - The Distillery
- Thu 6/12 Arlington Heights, IL - Home Bar
- Fri 6/13 Minneapolis, MN - POV's
- Sat 6/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
- Sun 6/15 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
- Tue 6/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
- Wed 6/18 Abilene, TX - The Lucky Mule
- Thu 6/19 Beaumont, TX - The Gig
- Fri 6/20 Broussard, LA - The Station
- Sat 6/21 Tunica, MS - Horseshoe Tunica/Bluesville
- Mon 6/23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
- Wed 6/25 Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion
- Thu 6/26 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
- Fri 6/27 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
- Sat 6/28 Kent, CT - Club Getaway Resort
Find out more at www.sevendust.com.