Sevendust Announces Second Leg of Acoustic Tour

Sevendust has announced the second leg of their “An Evening With Sevendust” acoustic U.S. tour, which kicks off April 1.

View a complete list of tour dates below.

The band is hitting the road to promote their new acoustic album, Time Travelers and Bonfires, which will be released April 15 on 7Bros. Records, in conjunction with ADA Label Services.

For Time Travelers and Bonfires, the Atlanta band--Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Morgan Rose (drums/vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar/vocals), John Connolly (guitar/vocals) and Vince Hornsby (bass/vocals)—took suggestions from fans about which Sevendust classics they should re-record acoustically.

The final choices that made the cut are: “Black,” “Gone,” “Denial,” “Karma,” “Trust,” and “Crucified.”

“Black” is the album’s first single and currently available on iTunes. Pre-orders are also available on iTunes and Amazon.

On Friday, November 22, 2013, Sevendust partnered with PledgeMusic for a direct-to-fan campaign to help fund the creation of Time Travelers and Bonfires and was set to last a 130 days. Thanks to their loyal fanbase, the band reached their goal during the campaign's very first weekend.

Sevendust will guest on the nationally syndicated radio show, "Rockline," with host Bob Coburn on Monday, April 14 at 8:30pm PT/11:30pm ET. Fans are encouraged to speak with the band that night by calling 1-800-344-ROCK (7625). For a list of stations and for information regarding how fans can hear the broadcast streaming live, go to www.RocklineRadio.com. The show will be streamed on the Rockline website for two weeks beginning the evening after the broadcast.

Check out Sevendust at any of the following stops:

Tue 4/1 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Wed 4/2 Destin, FL - Club LA

Fri 4/4 Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Sat 4/5 Dallas, TX - Trees

Sun 4/6 Austin, TX - Emo's

Tue 4/8 Tempe, AZ - Marquee

Thu 4/10 El Cajon, CA -Sycuan Casino

Fri 4/11 Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues

Sat 4/12 Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl at Hard Rock

Sun 4/13 Reno, NV - Knitting Factory

Wed 4/16 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Fri 4/18 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sat 4/19 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Sun 4/20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Mon 4/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Tue 4/22 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Thu 4/24 Kansas City, MO - The Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Fri 4/25 Joliet, IL - Mojoes

Sat 4/26 Madison, WI - Orpheum

Mon 4/28 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tue 4/29 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

Wed 4/30 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Fri 5/2 Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage

Sat 5/3 Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Sun 5/4 New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

Tue 5/6 Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre

Thu 5/8 Patchogue, NY - Emporium

Fri 5/9 Portland, ME - Asylum

Sat 5/10 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

Tue 5/27 St. Louis, MO - Pop's

Thu 5/29 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino (with Staind, NOT ACOUSTIC)

Fri 5/30 South Bend, IN - Club Fever

Sat 5/31 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

Sun 6/1 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Tue 6/3 Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

Wed 6/4 Boston, MA - Paradise

Fri 6/6 Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

Sat 6/7 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman tehatre

Sun 6/8 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (LOW DOUGH)

Wed 6/11 Green Bay, WI - The Distillery

Thu 6/12 Arlington Heights, IL - Home Bar

Fri 6/13 Minneapolis, MN - POV's

Sat 6/14 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Sun 6/15 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

Tue 6/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Wed 6/18 Abilene, TX - The Lucky Mule

Thu 6/19 Beaumont, TX - The Gig

Fri 6/20 Broussard, LA - The Station

Sat 6/21 Tunica, MS - Horseshoe Tunica/Bluesville

Mon 6/23 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Wed 6/25 Columbus, OH - LC Pavilion

Thu 6/26 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Fri 6/27 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

Sat 6/28 Kent, CT - Club Getaway Resort

Find out more at www.sevendust.com.