SongTown USA: Love In A Coffee Shop

So, it's Valentine's Day. That requires a post about love, doesn't it?

I have made most of my money from songwriting writing songs about love.

"Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," "Let Me Down Easy," "While You Loved Me,' "Fire It Up" and "Bounce" were all about some aspect of love. And all were #1 songs.

The trick with love songs is to talk about love in a different way. I love the Landon Pigg song called "Love In A Coffee Shop."

It was one of the most played songs the year it came out. I think it hit so big because it talked about love in a different way.

We have all heard "I Love You" said so many ways in songs that it can be a real challenge to say it in a different way.

Challenge yourself to find a really unique way to write a love song. If you find a great one, it can be money in the bank. Love sells!

Happy Valentine's Day. Write on!

Marty Dodson is a songwriter, corporate trainer and entrepreneur. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Joe Cocker, Leon Russell and The Plain White T’s. He once bumped Psy out of the #1 spot on the K-Pop charts but that’s another story for another day. Marty plays Taylor and Batson guitars. Follow him here: www.facebook.com/songtownusa, at www.facebook.com/martydodsonsongwriter and at Twitter @SongTownUSA or visit martydodson.com