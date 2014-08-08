State Champs Premiere New Acoustic Track

State Champs have premiered a new song titled "Leave You In The Dark" from their upcoming EP The Acoustic Things.

The release of the song celebrates the announcement of their co-headlining Pure Noise Records Tour.

VIP tickets are also now on sale for the tour with general admission tickets to go on sale today.

To purchase tickets, please click here.

VIP bundles for the upcoming fall tour include an exclusive copy of The Acoustic Things 12" as well as the CD, State Champs shirt, Pure Noise shirt, Pure Noise Tour poster and a general admission ticket. VIP purchases will be the first chance for fans to pre order State Champs' new EP. Regular pre orders will begin through the Pure Noise website next week.

Listen to "Leave You In The Dark" right here:

The Acoustic Things will be available everywhere October 7 on Pure Noise Records. The EP features re-worked versions from their critically acclaimed debut The Finer Things as well as two brand new tracks, including "Leave You In The Dark."

The Pure Noise Records Tour 2014 Tour Dates:

10/3 – Bogies – Albany, NY

10/4 – Revolution Bar – Amityville, NY

10/5 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

10/7 – La Sala Rossa – Montreal, QC

10/8 – Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON

10/9 – The Waiting Room – Buffalo, NY

10/10 – Agora – Cleveland, OH

10/11 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

10/12 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

10/14 – The Garage – Burnsville, MN

10/15 – Gabe’s – Iowa City, IA

10/16 – Fubar – St. Louis, MO

10/17 – Jackpot Music Hall – Lawrence, KS

10/18 – Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO

10/19 – Loading Dock – Salt Lake City, UT

10/20 – The Shredder – Boise, ID

10/22 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

10/23 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

10/24 – Oakland Metro – Oakland, CA

10/25 – Chain Reaction – Anaheim, CA

10/26 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

10/28 – The Nile – Mesa, AZ

10/29 – The Gasworks – Albuquerque, NM

10/30 – Red 7 – Austin, TX

10/31 – Walter’s – Houston, TX

11/1 – Tomcats West – Ft. Worth, TX

11/2 – The Conservatory – Oklahoma City, OK

11/4 – The End – Nashville, TN

11/5 – Woodland’s Tavern – Columbus, OH

11/6 – Altar Bar – Pittsburgh, PA

11/7 – Jammin Java – Vienna, VA

11/8 – The Barbary – Philadelphia, PA

11/9 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

