Summer NAMM 2015: New Limited Edition Models and More from Martin Guitar — Video

We’re back from the Summer NAMM show, and that means it’s time for gear videos!

First up is Martin Guitar, where Chris Thomas shows off the company’s latest offerings brought to Nashville.

The new guitars include the beautiful custom shop CS-D41-15, plus the D12-35 12-string 50th Anniversary limited edition.

Thomas also shows off the super cool looking LE-Cowboy-2015, featuring an original water color painting by Willie Matthews (who makes a surprise appearance), the HD-35 CFM IV 60th commemorating the 60th birthday of Martin Guitar chairman and CEO Chris Martin IV, and the 00-15E Retro.

Check them all out in the video below, and find out more at www.martinguitar.com.