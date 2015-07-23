Summer NAMM 2015: New Torrefied Models from Recording King —Video

Up next in our Summer NAMM 2015 gear wrap-up videos is the latest from Recording King.

Here RK’s Ashley Atz explains two new torrefied models, the RO-T16 (a 000 model), and the dreadnought RD-T16.

Both models feature Adirondack spruce tops, that have underwent the torrefaction process.

Torrefaction, if you haven’t already heard, is a specialized heating process in which the wood is heated at a low temperature in an oxygen-free environment.

The curing process reduces impurities in the wood and results in weight reduction and increased stiffness, producing a similar chemical transformation as wood that has been dried for decades. The end result is a lightweight, extra resonant top that produces similar tone to a vintage instrument that's been loved and played for years.

A few manufacturers have introduced torrefied guitars over recent years, but Recording King is one of the first to offer this technology at a very accessible price.

For more, visit recordingking.com.

Here’s a nifty video from Recording King explaining torrefaction: