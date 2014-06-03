Video: Taylor Guitar’s Bob Taylor and Andy Powers Discuss Guitar Making and More

On our recent trip to El Cajon, CA, we had the great opportunity to tour the Taylor Guitars factory and chat with co-founder Bob Taylor and master builder Andy Powers.

Taylor HQ is an impressive facility, and a reflection of why Taylor is a leader and innovator in today’s acoustic guitar market.

See for yourself in our exclusive photo tour here.

In the remaining videos of our exclusive interview series, we sit down with Taylor and Powers to discuss various aspects of the company’s guitar-making legacy.

Powers discusses his philosophy behind designing new instruments, as well as the creation process behind Taylor new 800 Series of guitars.

Taylor talks about the company’s conservation efforts and goals, plus what’s next for the Taylor Guitars and more. Enjoy!

Be sure to also check out part 1 and part 2 of our interview series!

Part 3 - Designing New Instruments

Part 4 - The New 800 Series

Part 5 - Conservation

Find out more at taylorguitars.com.