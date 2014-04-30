Test Drive a Takamine and Receive a Free Leather Strap

Takamine invites players to experience the Hardest Working Guitar with the Takamine Test Drive retail promotion.

Those who visit a participating authorized Takamine dealer between May 1 and June 30, 2014 and “test drive” any Takamine acoustic/electric guitar can register to receive a free Takamine-branded leather guitar strap as a gift for trying out a Takamine instrument.

“Takamine guitars are known the world over as the Hardest Working Guitars, played on stages around the world by some of the biggest names in music,” said Dave Gonzalez, product manager for Takamine Guitars.

“This promotion allows players to see, feel and hear the rock-solid performance, exceptional playability and superior sound quality found in every Takamine, and they get a great free strap just for participating.”

For more details and official rules, and to find a participating authorized Takamine dealer near you, visit www.takamine.com/features/test-drive.